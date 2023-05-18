What to watch during AAPI Heritage Month

Michelle Yeoh celebrates after winning the Best Actress Academy Award for her performance in "Everything Everywhere All at Once" in March. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth via Getty Images

The film and TV industry has historically misrepresented and excluded Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders, but in recent years there's been an outgrowth of creative works by AAPIs aiming to take control of the narrative.

Why it matters: A recently published study found that three out of 10 people in the U.S. cannot recall a significant Asian American historical event or policy. Many also still use outdated stereotypes to characterize Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders, according to the annual survey.

For both AAPIs and non-AAPIs, here's what to watch this month as Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month continues.

PBS

PBS has a whole slate of works available, including documentaries about Hawaiian Queen Lili‘uokalani, former Transportation Secretary Norman Mineta and 20th-century Hollywood star Anna May Wong.

A five-part docuseries titled "Asian Americans" tells the history of the community's contributions, challenges and identity formation.

Also offered are "The Healer Stones of Kapaemahu," "Rising Against Asian Hate: One Day in March" and "Loimata, The Sweetest Tears."

Netflix

Netflix's collection for AAPI Heritage Month includes "Always Be My Maybe," "To All the Boys I Loved Before," "Master of None" and "Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj."

The first season of "XO, Kitty," a spinoff of "To All the Boys I Loved Before," will premiere on the platform on May 18.

Disney+

You'll find "Ms. Marvel," "Chang Can Dunk," "Sanjay's Super Team" and "Moana" among the features streaming on Disney+.

The original series "American Born Chinese" — based on Gene Luen Yang's graphic novel about an American teenager who befriends the son of a mythological god — will arrive on the platform on May 24.

Freeform

Freeform will broadcast both "Mulan" films and "Lilo & Stitch" in addition to "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings."

HBO Max

Watch "Crazy Rich Asians," "Blue Bayou" and "Spirited Away" among the titles available on HBO Max.

Paramount+ and Showtime

Paramount+ and Showtime are partnering to offer films and TV shows, including the Academy Award-winning "Everything Everywhere All At Once," "Bend It Like Beckham," "NCIS: Hawaii" and "Avatar: The Last Airbender."

Hulu

"Fire Island," "Fresh Off the Boat," "PEN15," "Taste the Nation With Padma Lakshmi" and "Killing Eve" are a few of the works accessible on Hulu.

Prime Video

Amazon Prime recently debuted its new spy series "Citadel," starring Priyanka Chopra. Other films and series on the platform include "The Summer I Turned Pretty," "Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon" and "Life of Pi."