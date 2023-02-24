It may be cold outside, but from concerts to park cleanups, there's still plenty to do across the city this weekend.

🎤 See a concert. Noise Pop, a weeklong music festival celebrating its 30th year, continues into this weekend with shows across the city.

🌸 Buy an orchid. The 70th annual Pacific Orchid Exhibition takes place today through Sunday at the County Fair Building in Golden Gate Park. Plants and flowers will be on sale as well as display for the competition.

Single-day tickets are $12 in advance and $15 at the door.

🇺🇦 Sing for Ukraine. On the one-year mark of the start of war in Ukraine, the Ukrainian National Choir of California will host a concert tonight at 7pm at Grace Cathedral.

General admission tickets are $40. Kids under 11 are free.

🌳 Clean up a park. One of the city's newest parks, Francisco Park, is holding its first beautification volunteer day on Saturday from 10am to 1pm.