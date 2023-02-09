Super Bowl parties in San Francisco are getting more expensive

Data: BLS; Chart: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

Our precious 49ers may not be in the Super Bowl, but we still expect our city to show up and show out for the big game on Sunday.

Yes, but: Expect to spend more on booze and other party foods.

What's happening: Nationally, the price of food items falling under the "meat, fish and eggs" and "fruits and veggies" categories were both up 8% year-over-year as of December 2022.

The cost of many Super Bowl party staples in the San Francisco metropolitan area has been steadily rising over the last few years, per the latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) data.

Why it matters: As San Franciscans gear up for Sunday's Kansas City Chiefs-Philadelphia Eagles matchup, their bank accounts are about to get sacked.

Details: We zoomed in on a handful of food categories commonly found at Super Bowl parties, such as meat and alcohol.

By the numbers: In San Francisco, food staples like meat, fish and eggs were up 8% year-over-year, as of December 2022.

The cost of fruits and vegetables increased by 7%.

Alcoholic drinks rose 9%, while non-alcoholic beverages rose 12%.

Yes, but: Wingheads can breathe a sigh of relief.

The price of whole chicken wings was $2.65 nationally as of early January, down from $3.38 per pound during last year's Super Bowl, per U.S. Department of Agriculture data.

Wings were outrageously expensive last year, but prices are coming back down thanks to increased supply, per Money.

Of note: Throwing a Super Bowl party is still probably far cheaper than actually going to the game.

The cheapest tickets were going for $4,000 on Ticketmaster as of Wednesday morning.

The big picture: This is another, more focused way to look at the broader grocery price inflation crisis — which, as Axios has previously reported, has left some families struggling to put enough food on the table.