Bicylists and pedestrians on Market Street. Photos: Lea Suzuki/The San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images

The city's main thoroughfare is getting a major facelift.

What's happening: Construction crews broke ground Monday on a plan over 10 years in the making to upgrade Market Street and improve safety conditions along the busy stretch.

It's dubbed the Better Market Street project.

Why it matters: Market Street is a notorious hotspot for traffic accidents, and it accounts for some of the most dangerous intersections in the city for pedestrians, bicycles and motorists alike.

San Francisco Public Works also said the corridor hasn't had a major improvement since the 1970s — when BART was added.

Details: This week marks the start of the project's first phase, which covers the section of Market Street between 5th and 8th streets.

Upgraded traffic signals, sidewalk "bulb-outs" at intersections and ADA-compliant curb ramps will be added as safety improvements, along with replacing hazardous sidewalks and repaving curb lanes.

The city will also install new trees, benches and bike racks.

Phase 1 is expected to be completed by April 2024 and cost $60 million.

What they're saying: "It really is like a once-in-a-generation project to make Market Street the beautiful corridor that it deserves to be," Cristina Olea, who's managing the project for San Francisco Public Works, told KQED.

Flashback: The initiative actually kicked off back in January 2020 when the city closed off private car traffic from Market Street's downtown stretch.

The pandemic delayed further construction until now.

Yes, but: The project is scaled back from the version approved in 2019, which included an 8-foot-wide, sidewalk-level bike lane.

Instead, bicyclists will continue to share the road with taxis, delivery trucks and others.

The SF Bicycle Coalition said last week on Twitter that it's "still advocating to see robust bike infrastructure added back into the Better Market Street plan."

Zoom out: Overall, the $600 million project will touch 2.2 miles of Market Street from the freeway entrance near Octavia Boulevard to Steuart Street near the Embarcadero.

What's next: Phase 2, which will include a new turnaround loop for the F line streetcars near 7th Street, is anticipated to start in late 2025.