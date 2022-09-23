San Francisco's most dangerous intersections

The Market and Octavia intersection has the most traffic collisions in San Francisco dating back to 2018, SF Standard reports.

Details: Market and Van Ness Avenue are hotspots for collisions, with each accounting for five of the top 15 intersections with injury-inducing accidents since 2005.

5th Street and Market is the intersection with the city's all-time highest number of collisions resulting in injuries: 146 since 2005. That junction is also the worst for vehicle-pedestrian collisions.

Since 2017, more than 200 cyclists have been injured after getting hit by a car door, Mission Local reports.

The big picture: In 2014, San Francisco committed to eliminating traffic-related deaths by 2024 as part of its "Vision Zero" plan.

As of August, there were 22 such fatalities in the city, per the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency.

What they're saying: Erica Kato, a spokesperson with the SFMTA, pointed to its updated Vision Zero Action Strategy, where the city committed to implementing traffic safety improvements in areas with high incidences of severe and fatal collisions.

"Every death on our streets is one too many, and we are committed to reaching our Vision Zero goals through the bold strategies laid out in our citywide plan," Kato said in a statement to Axios.

Zoom out: Nationwide, more than 9,500 people died in motor vehicle-related crashes in Q1 2022, representing a 7% increase from Q1 2021, Axios' Jacob Knutson reports.