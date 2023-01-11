The barrage of storms continued Tuesday across California, bringing unusual thunderstorms, lightning and hail to San Francisco.

Details: Heavy rain prompted the National Weather Service to issue a flash flood warning in San Francisco about noon Tuesday. The city received around 0.8 inches of precipitation between 8am and 2pm, per the NWS.

Hailstorms accompanied the downpours and thunderstorms (not to be mistaken for a Blue Angels airshow) rocked the city.

A large tree fell on top of a Muni bus near Union Square, while Sutro Tower was struck by lightning just before noon.

Zoom out: Tuesday's storm hit Central and Southern California particularly hard, with over 16 inches of rain falling in the mountains of Santa Barbara and Ventura counties and as much as 7 inches in Los Angeles County.

Gov. Gavin Newsom visited Santa Cruz, a city ravaged by flooding this past week.

"We're soaked. This place is soaked," Newsom said, warning that even modest, upcoming storms could have major impacts across California.

What's next: The southern half of the state is expected to receive a break Wednesday, while rain continues in the north.