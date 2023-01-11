Unusual hail, thunderstorms rock San Francisco
The barrage of storms continued Tuesday across California, bringing unusual thunderstorms, lightning and hail to San Francisco.
Details: Heavy rain prompted the National Weather Service to issue a flash flood warning in San Francisco about noon Tuesday. The city received around 0.8 inches of precipitation between 8am and 2pm, per the NWS.
- Hailstorms accompanied the downpours and thunderstorms (not to be mistaken for a Blue Angels airshow) rocked the city.
- A large tree fell on top of a Muni bus near Union Square, while Sutro Tower was struck by lightning just before noon.
Zoom out: Tuesday's storm hit Central and Southern California particularly hard, with over 16 inches of rain falling in the mountains of Santa Barbara and Ventura counties and as much as 7 inches in Los Angeles County.
- Gov. Gavin Newsom visited Santa Cruz, a city ravaged by flooding this past week.
- "We're soaked. This place is soaked," Newsom said, warning that even modest, upcoming storms could have major impacts across California.
What's next: The southern half of the state is expected to receive a break Wednesday, while rain continues in the north.
- In San Francisco, the NWS estimates we could see 1 to 1.5 inches, adding to our already historic totals for January.
