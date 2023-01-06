All the makings for Ocean Beach Cafe's non-alcoholic Jasmine "cocktail." Photo: Megan Rose Dickey/Axios

Heavier-than-normal holiday drinking can inspire a January break.

Others are done with alcohol for good.

Luckily, nonalcoholic beer, wine and spirit options are growing across the country.

And in San Francisco, there's no shortage of great places to find a crafted cocktail that's booze-free.

Here are five great San Francisco spots to grab a nonalcoholic drink this month and beyond:

A sober, social lounge in the outer Richmond, Ocean Beach Cafe serves exclusively nonalcoholic drinks to its patrons.

The Jasmine "cocktail," which mixed booze-free gin, aperitivo, orange liqueur and fresh lemon juice, was the standout when we visited.

Just don't say "mocktail" if you take a trip to the cafe. Its owner, Joshua James, previously told us he wants to leave that word in the past because it elicits images of "sugary drinks made begrudgingly by bartenders."

Known primarily for its burgers, Causwells in the Marina has rolled out a full nonalcoholic cocktail menu for the month of January.

The list includes twists on the classics, like a piña colada made with nonalcoholic rum and a Tommy's margarita made with booze-free tequila.

A North Beach staple, Comstock Saloon might not have nonalcoholic drinks on their menu, but don't let that stop you from ordering one.

Ask any of its fine, bowtie wearing bartenders to concoct an alcohol-free beverage to your craving, and it'll likely be one of the finest you'll find in the city.

Attached to the newly Michelin-starred Osito in the Mission, Liliana offers lounge food and beverages, and was recently called the city's "best new date spot for the cocktail-inclined" by SFist.

Among its impressive drink menu is a nonalcoholic spin on the Negroni cleverly named, PhonyGroni.

Located near the Panhandle on Divisadero, Horsefeather, and its large parklet, has become a go-to spot in the area for drinks and small bites.