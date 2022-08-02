After a quick closure in June, sober social lounge Ocean Beach Cafe is back serving exclusively non-alcoholic drinks in the outer Richmond.

Why it matters: Sobriety is trendy, with some people attributing their alcohol-free lifestyles to less time spent out and about, and others to focusing on their health.

A couple venues across San Francisco have popped up to cater to this group.

Plus, there's a growing market for non-alcoholic beers, spirits and wines across the U.S.

By the numbers: In 2021, consumers spent $3.3 billion on no- and low-alcohol products, according to Nielsen.

From 2020 to 2021, the non-alcoholic spirits market jumped 113.4%.

What they're saying: "There's a rebranding of sobriety," Joshua James, a career bartender and owner of Ocean Beach Cafe, tells Axios. "It's going to be much more common to have non-alcoholic beverages … than there ever has been."

Details: Ocean Beach Cafe opened in January 2021, and after a hiatus, the social lounge reopened in June when people were practically "banging down the door for non-alcoholic beverages," he says.

James also recently opened an invite-only, private lounge called Temperance near the cafe, and uses that space to shoot non-alcoholic drink review videos, teach mixology classes and host booze-free tastings.

Be smart: Don't say "mocktails" if you take a trip to the cafe. James says he wants to leave that word in the past, as it elicits images of "sugary drinks made begrudgingly by bartenders."

Order the Jasmine "cocktail," with a mix of non-alcoholic gin, aperitivo, orange liqueur and fresh lemon juice.

🙋🏾‍♀️, Megan here. I tried it and it's really good. 10/10.

What's next: James wants to educate other bartenders about the vast number of non-alcoholic options available, saying, "Any relevant bar and restaurant in SF needs to have some non-alcoholic options."