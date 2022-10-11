What happens if SF's competing props both pass in November

There are two local issues with competing propositions on this November's ballot.

Prop D (which is backed by Mayor London Breed) and Prop E (authored by D1 Supervisor Connie Chan) both aim to streamline affordable housing projects in San Francisco.

Prop I and Prop J, on the other hand, both deal with the future of JFK Drive and whether it should open to car traffic.

The intrigue: If rival measures both pass, the proposition that receives the most votes will win.

For instance, if both props receive a majority of the votes, but Prop D earned 50,000 "yes" votes, while Prop E earned 51,000, Prop E would prevail.

Details: For the housing props, one key difference lies in how many below-market-rate units a project must include to be allowed to skip some of the city's lengthy approval processes.

Prop E would require 29.5% of mixed-income buildings to be affordable — 8% more than the city's existing 21.5% affordable requirement.

Prop D would require 15% more units to be below market rate than what the city already requires.

By the numbers: For a 100-unit building, 30 (22+8) would need to be marked affordable under Prop E, while some 25 (22+(22*.15)) would be required under Prop D.

Meanwhile: Regarding JFK Drive, a "yes" vote for Prop J would uphold the Board of Supervisors' vote in April and keep the 1.5-mile stretch — which has become known as the JFK Promenade — closed to vehicle traffic.

But, a "yes" vote for Prop I would undo the board's ordinance, and allow cars back on JFK Drive on weekdays and some Saturdays.

Yes, but: There's more to Prop I, as well.