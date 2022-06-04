Skip to main content
Nick Bastone

4. San Francisco's "managed retreat" from rising sea levels

Illustration of a road closed sign and a highway along a shoreline surrounded by shapes, rulers, and grids
Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The city of San Francisco has imminent plans to shut down nearly 1 mile of its heavily trafficked roadway bordering the Pacific Ocean, due to erosion concerns from rising sea levels.

Why it matters: The proposal, known officially as the Ocean Beach Climate Change Adaptation Project, is the city's first known example of a "managed retreat" and shows how sea level rise is already changing the way San Francisco functions.

Previous StoryNext Story