California's top craft breweries saw mixed results in 2021

Credit: Data: Brewers Association; Table: Thomas Oide/Axios

California's largest craft breweries saw mixed results in 2021, a year after the pandemic shut down bars and taprooms and crippled the industry.

The state of beer: For breweries that produced at least 5,000 barrels in 2021, Farmers Brewing Co. in Princeton (30 miles south of Chico) was the state's fastest growing with a 140% increase in sales, according to an exclusive Axios analysis of data from the Brewers Association.

San Jose's Gordon Biersch — the fourth largest craft brewer in California, according to the dataset — also saw notable growth, increasing its production by 52% in 2021.

21st Amendment Brewery, which produces its beer in San Leandro and has a brewpub on 2nd street in the city, saw a 21% decline in sales.

In 2021, California saw 26 breweries close and 48 open, the data shows.

The big picture: The craft beer industry grew by 8% in 2021, while the overall market moved up 1%. California had seven breweries among the nation's top 50 largest.

Between the lines: The annual data — published for its members in the New Brewer journal and analyzed by Axios Denver reporter John Frank — is the most comprehensive breakdown of the state's craft beer industry.

Yes, but: Not all craft brewers are represented in the rankings because some do not submit sales and production data to the Colorado-based Brewers Association, the industry's trade group.

Our analysis looked at sales from breweries, brewpubs and taprooms, but excluded contract brewers.

Also excluded are local breweries who don't meet the definition of independent.

What's next: The association's Bart Watson, who compiled the data, says 2022 is producing mixed results and growth is projected near 4-5%.

Inflation on the cost of raw goods, particularly grain, is hurting the industry. So is competition from other alcohol products, such as canned cocktails and hard seltzers.

One clear pandemic recovery indicator is, he said in a recent industry briefing: "At the brewery, sales are stronger and still growing so that's a bright spot."

The bottom line: For the next year, Watson sees an elevated "long-term growth rate … but below [2021] when there was still strong growth bouncing back from those pandemic losses."