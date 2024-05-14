Data: Realtor.com, Cox Automotive; Note: Among 100 biggest metro areas; Chart: Axios Visuals San Diego is one of the top markets in the U.S. for homes equipped with electric-vehicle chargers, an increasingly popular feature. Why it matters: California utilities including San Diego Gas & Electric are revamping how they bill for electricity — specifically to encourage EV adoption and in anticipation of residents using significantly more electricity as the state pushes to decarbonize.

Two years ago, California's Air Resources Board mandated that by 2035, all new cars and light trucks sold in California must meet zero-emission standards, Axios San Francisco's Megan Rose Dickey writes.

By the numbers: About 2.6% of homes for sale in San Diego last year were EV friendly — a small share of the market but good for sixth-highest among large metros in the country, according to a new report from Realtor.com.

Six of the nine largest market shares were in California.

State of play: Nationwide, EV-friendly homes for sale haven't even reached a 1% share yet, but have risen from 0.1% to 0.9% in the past five years.

Unsurprisingly, the share of EV-friendly homes in a market tracks with EV ownership rates.

Reality check: The shift away from internal-combustion-engine cars has been slower and messier than many hoped, and the EV sector's growth rate in the first quarter of this year slid all the way to 2.7% from 47% a year earlier, Axios' Joann Muller reported.

Americans bought 1.2 million EVs last year — or 7.6% of all new cars sold — per Cox Automotive's Kelley Blue Book.

EVs represented 5.9% of new cars sold in 2022.

The big picture: Home chargers are often more convenient than public ones, and faster than the charging cables that come with most EVs.

Typical installation runs $500-$1,300, depending on the home.

SDG&E offers a menu of plans for at-home EV charging.

Zoom in: San Diego's long-term, climate action plan calls for it to largely rid the city fleet of non-EVs, with all light-duty vehicles expected to run on electricity by 2035, along with 75% of heavy-duty vehicles.

