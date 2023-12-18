San Diego is a hotspot for electric vehicles

Share on email (opens in new window)

Data: Replica; Map: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

Electric vehicles are everywhere in San Diego — a metro area with some of the highest EV activity in the country, new data shared with Axios confirms.

Driving the news: San Diego County saw an estimated 872 electric vehicle miles driven per 1,000 residents on a typical weekday in the second quarter of 2023.

That's compared to the national rate of about 227 EV miles per 1,000 residents.

Marin County in the Bay Area took the crown among large U.S. counties at 1,942.

How it works: The data, from mobility analytics platform Replica, is based on anonymized mobile device info, roadside sensors, transit agencies and more.

Zoom out: Much of the country's EV use is concentrated in the "four corners" of California, the Pacific Northwest, the Northeast and the Southeast, Alex Fitzpatrick and Kavya Beheraj report.

Colorado and Hawai'i are bucking that trend with high adoption of EVs.

Between the lines: The areas with the most EV activity are generally those with better-developed charging infrastructure, as well as higher-income households that can more easily afford the electric car premium.

State of play: Last month, California closed applications for its Clean Vehicle Rebate Project, which offered residents $1,000 to $7,500 rebates to purchase or lease new, eligible zero-emission vehicles.

Now, the state will prioritize subsidies of up to $12,000 for lower-income buyers to make EVs more accessible and affordable.

Context: The state's Air Resources Board set a mandate that by 2035, 100% of new cars and light trucks sold in California must be zero-emission vehicles.

EVs make up 21.5% of the market share in California, according to a recent California New Car Dealers Association report.

Be smart: The city and county are working to install more charging stations and provide resources on the costs and incentives of owning an EV.

The big picture: Electric car sales are booming, but remain short of automakers' hopes as some potential buyers are skeptical about their range, performance and cost.

Several major automakers, including Ford, General Motors and others, are recalibrating their electric car ambitions after lower-than-expected sales.

Auto dealers, meanwhile, are kvetching about unsold EVs piling up on their lots, Axios' Joann Muller reports.

Yes, but: Used EV prices are dropping fast.

That's bad news for early adopters who hoped to skirt the law of depreciation, but a win for those looking to go electric on a tighter budget.

Plus: Automakers are doubling down on their investments in charging infrastructure to help solve the range anxiety issue.

The bottom line: The electric car revolution is happening — it's just unevenly distributed.