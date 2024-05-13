California revamps how it charges for electricity

The new flat-rate monthly fee will be $24.15, but low-income residents will be eligible for discounted rates of $6 or $12 per month.
What they're saying: Cynthia Martinez, spokesperson for the Predictable Power Coalition, which includes the state's largest utilities and community groups, said in a statement the change ensures an equitable transition to clean energy by decreasing the burden on low-income households.
The other side: Masada Disenhouse, director of climate advocacy group SanDiego350, said the decision expedites decarbonization but ignores conservation and efficiency.
She also said the CPUC could have required households to adopt electric cars or appliances to benefit from the rate change.
The bottom line: The biggest benefits will go to people who use the most energy — at all income levels — like large households in inland areas that depend on air conditioning, per Calmatters.
That's by design, since increasing use of electric cars or water heaters means increasing home electricity use.
Smaller households or energy-conscious ones, especially those living in temperate coastal areas or homes with solar rooftops, could all see their bills rise with the addition of the new fee.