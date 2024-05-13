California revamps how it charges for electricity

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

The way Californians pay for electricity is changing, based on a decision Thursday by the California Public Utilities Commission. Why it matters: San Diego had the highest electricity rates in the nation in March.

The big picture: The change, which implements 2022's Assembly Bill 205, lowers rates statewide but adds a fixed monthly fee for infrastructure to residential bills.

The CPUC and supporters hope the lower rates will accelerate decarbonization by making electric cars or home appliances more attractive.

How it works: San Diego Gas & Electric customers will see the decrease in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Usage rates for electricity will be cut by 5-7 cents per kilowatt hour, or about 15%, per the Union-Tribune.

The new flat-rate monthly fee will be $24.15, but low-income residents will be eligible for discounted rates of $6 or $12 per month.

What they're saying: Cynthia Martinez, spokesperson for the Predictable Power Coalition, which includes the state's largest utilities and community groups, said in a statement the change ensures an equitable transition to clean energy by decreasing the burden on low-income households.

The other side: Masada Disenhouse, director of climate advocacy group SanDiego350, said the decision expedites decarbonization but ignores conservation and efficiency.

She also said the CPUC could have required households to adopt electric cars or appliances to benefit from the rate change.

The bottom line: The biggest benefits will go to people who use the most energy — at all income levels — like large households in inland areas that depend on air conditioning, per Calmatters.