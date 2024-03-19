Ex-Trump aide and former SD politico Peter Navarro reports to prison
Peter Navarro, a former Trump adviser and San Diego politico, reported to federal prison in Miami yesterday to serve a four-month sentence for refusing to testify before the committee that investigated the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Why it matters: Navarro is the first high-ranking Trump official to serve prison time over actions related to the Capitol riot and efforts to overturn the 2020 election.
- The Supreme Court rejected his 11th-hour appeal to avoid prison while he appeals his conviction.
Catch up quick: Navarro was accused of making false claims of voter fraud and working to develop a plan to delay Congress' certification of the 2020 election.
- He was found guilty of contempt of Congress in September and was sentenced in January.
Flashback: In the 1990s, the former San Diego Democrat ran unsuccessfully for mayor, city council, county supervisor and U.S. Congress (endorsed by Hillary Clinton).
- He built his local political brand through his group, Prevent Los Angelizitation Now, or PLAN — San Diego's offering to California's wave of populist anti-development sentiment.
- Navarro spent most of his career as a distinguished economics professor at UC Irvine. He also taught at UC San Diego and the University of San Diego in the 1980s.
- He re-emerged on the political scene in 2016, when Trump named him director of the White House National Trade Council, a newly created position.
What he's saying: "When I walk in that prison today, the justice system, such as it is, will have done a crippling blow to the constitutional separation of powers and executive privilege," Navarro said during a news conference held near the prison on Tuesday.
- He said that, as a former Trump administration official, executive privilege should have kept him from having to testify.
