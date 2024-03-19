Mar 19, 2024 - News

Ex-Trump aide and former SD politico Peter Navarro reports to prison

Former President Trump adviser Peter Navarro walks through a crown of reporters.

Peter Navarro, adviser to former President Trump, arrives Tuesday at federal prison in Miami. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Peter Navarro, a former Trump adviser and San Diego politico, reported to federal prison in Miami yesterday to serve a four-month sentence for refusing to testify before the committee that investigated the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Why it matters: Navarro is the first high-ranking Trump official to serve prison time over actions related to the Capitol riot and efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

Catch up quick: Navarro was accused of making false claims of voter fraud and working to develop a plan to delay Congress' certification of the 2020 election.

Flashback: In the 1990s, the former San Diego Democrat ran unsuccessfully for mayor, city council, county supervisor and U.S. Congress (endorsed by Hillary Clinton).

What he's saying: "When I walk in that prison today, the justice system, such as it is, will have done a crippling blow to the constitutional separation of powers and executive privilege," Navarro said during a news conference held near the prison on Tuesday.

  • He said that, as a former Trump administration official, executive privilege should have kept him from having to testify.
