Peter Navarro, adviser to former President Trump, arrives Tuesday at federal prison in Miami. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The Supreme Court rejected his 11th-hour appeal to avoid prison while he appeals his conviction.

Catch up quick: Navarro was accused of making false claims of voter fraud and working to develop a plan to delay Congress' certification of the 2020 election.

He was found guilty of contempt of Congress in September and was sentenced in January.

Flashback: In the 1990s, the former San Diego Democrat ran unsuccessfully for mayor, city council, county supervisor and U.S. Congress (endorsed by Hillary Clinton).

He built his local political brand through his group, Prevent Los Angelizitation Now, or PLAN — San Diego's offering to California's wave of populist anti-development sentiment.

Navarro spent most of his career as a distinguished economics professor at UC Irvine. He also taught at UC San Diego and the University of San Diego in the 1980s.

He re-emerged on the political scene in 2016, when Trump named him director of the White House National Trade Council, a newly created position.

What he's saying: "When I walk in that prison today, the justice system, such as it is, will have done a crippling blow to the constitutional separation of powers and executive privilege," Navarro said during a news conference held near the prison on Tuesday.