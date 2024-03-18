Peter Navarro's 11th-hour appeal to avoid prison denied by Supreme Court

Peter Navarro on Jan. 25 at E. Barrett Prettyman Courthouse. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Former President Trump adviser Peter Navarro must report to prison on Tuesday after the Supreme Court rejected his bid to remain free while he appeals his conviction for contempt of Congress. The big picture: Navarro will be the first high-ranking Trump official to serve prison time over actions related to the Capitol riot.

State of play: Chief Justice John Roberts rejected Navarro's attempt in an order Monday, writing that he saw no reason to disagree with the determination of a federal court of appeals that found the former Trump administration trade adviser hadn't "met his burden to establish his entitlement to relief."

Catch up quick: Navarro was sentenced to four months in prison in January for defying a 2022 congressional subpoena. He was also ordered to pay a $9,500 fine.

The House Jan. 6 committee accused Navarro of working to develop a plan to delay Congress' certification of the 2020 presidential election.

Navarro's attorney had argued that his client took responsibility for his crime and should not receive jail time.

Editor's note: This article has been updated with new details throughout.