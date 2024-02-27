The incumbent will advance to the November general election if she finishes in the top two in the March primary.
State of play: The independent San Diego Democratic Leadership PAC spent $11,000 on digital ads supporting Cardenas and $13,500 more opposing a challenger in the District 4 race, according to disclosures filed with the state on Feb. 19 — the day Cardenas resigned.
PACs are not permitted to coordinate with the candidates they support.
The fine print: Anthony Montalvo, a former director of policy in Cardenas' council office who was listed as the PAC's treasurer in January, told Axios: "You're the first person to tell me about this."
"I asked to have myself removed before anything else was spent, so I should have been removed before then. I wasn't involved in any of that," he said.
Montalvo said he asked Chris Thomas of the political consulting firm Gould & Orellana, which is also listed on the PAC's disclosures, to file a form removing him as an officer.
Thomas did not respond to a phone call seeking comment on the PAC's decision to financially back Cardenas.
What they're saying:: Pedro Bernal, Cardenas' lawyer, told Axios, "If she's elected, that means the people spoke" and that Cardenas would serve on the council.
"I don't understand why it would be a problem if voters chose to elect her," he said.
What's next: Cardenas has pleaded not guilty to charges of money laundering, fraud and grand theft.
Bernal said plea negotiations with the district attorney nearly reached a deal before last week's hearing, and they hope to do so before her next appearance.
"Her resignation was not related to any plea deal," he said.