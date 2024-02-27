Andrea Cardenas is still on the ballot for re-election to Chula Vista City Council. Photos: City of Chula Vista

A local political action committee disclosed spending big money to re-elect Andrea Cardenas on the same day she resigned from the Chula Vista City Council while facing seven felony charges. Why it matters: Despite her resignation, Cardenas remains on the March 5 ballot, after she filed for re-election in December.

The incumbent will advance to the November general election if she finishes in the top two in the March primary.

State of play: The independent San Diego Democratic Leadership PAC spent $11,000 on digital ads supporting Cardenas and $13,500 more opposing a challenger in the District 4 race, according to disclosures filed with the state on Feb. 19 — the day Cardenas resigned.

PACs are not permitted to coordinate with the candidates they support.

The fine print: Anthony Montalvo, a former director of policy in Cardenas' council office who was listed as the PAC's treasurer in January, told Axios: "You're the first person to tell me about this."

"I asked to have myself removed before anything else was spent, so I should have been removed before then. I wasn't involved in any of that," he said.

Montalvo said he asked Chris Thomas of the political consulting firm Gould & Orellana, which is also listed on the PAC's disclosures, to file a form removing him as an officer.

Thomas did not respond to a phone call seeking comment on the PAC's decision to financially back Cardenas.

What they're saying:: Pedro Bernal, Cardenas' lawyer, told Axios, "If she's elected, that means the people spoke" and that Cardenas would serve on the council.

"I don't understand why it would be a problem if voters chose to elect her," he said.

What's next: Cardenas has pleaded not guilty to charges of money laundering, fraud and grand theft.