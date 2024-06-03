Postino's second San Antonio cafe opening near Pearl

San Antonio's second Postino location opens on Tuesday near Pearl.
Catch up quick: The all-day wine cafe debuted in San Antonio in 2022 at The Rim and is a popular spot for wines and bites.
- Postino started in 2001 in Phoenix. Since then, the company expanded throughout Arizona, Colorado, California, Georgia and Texas.
The latest: San Antonio's newest Postino, a 5,529-square-foot space, is housed in a midcentury building at 2600 Broadway, which once served as a car dealership and paint company.
Dig in: Guests can enjoy seasonal menus featuring bruschetta, charcuterie boards, paninis, soups and salads, and over 30 varieties of wine, beer on tap and cocktails.
- Shareables include crispy cauliflower, shrimp scampi and sweet potato wedges.
What they're saying: Co-founder Lauren Bailey, originally from San Antonio, is excited to open Postino in the historic space.
- "There is so much to love about San Antonio, and we think Postino will fit right in at the Pearl district," she said.
Stop by: 11am-11pm on weekdays, 11am-midnight on Saturdays and 11am-10pm on Sundays.
- Enjoy daily happy hours with $6 wine and beer until 5pm, and a $25 bottle and board deal on Tuesdays after 8pm.