Postino's second San Antonio cafe opening near Pearl

San Antonio's second Postino location opens on Tuesday near Pearl. Catch up quick: The all-day wine cafe debuted in San Antonio in 2022 at The Rim and is a popular spot for wines and bites.

Postino started in 2001 in Phoenix. Since then, the company expanded throughout Arizona, Colorado, California, Georgia and Texas.

The latest: San Antonio's newest Postino, a 5,529-square-foot space, is housed in a midcentury building at 2600 Broadway, which once served as a car dealership and paint company.

Dig in: Guests can enjoy seasonal menus featuring bruschetta, charcuterie boards, paninis, soups and salads, and over 30 varieties of wine, beer on tap and cocktails.

Shareables include crispy cauliflower, shrimp scampi and sweet potato wedges.

What they're saying: Co-founder Lauren Bailey, originally from San Antonio, is excited to open Postino in the historic space.

"There is so much to love about San Antonio, and we think Postino will fit right in at the Pearl district," she said.

Stop by: 11am-11pm on weekdays, 11am-midnight on Saturdays and 11am-10pm on Sundays.