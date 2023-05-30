Postino is weeks away from opening its first location in San Antonio. Photo: Courtesy of Blake Bonillas

Lauren Bailey, co-founder of restaurant group Upward Projects, which includes Postino, is bringing the brand of wine cafes home to San Antonio.

What's happening: The first of two local Postinos opens June 26 at The Rim, next to Torchy's.

Context: The restaurant-bar hybrid serves wine (of course), beer, charcuterie boards, a variety of paninis, soups, salads and snacks.

Bailey, who was born in San Antonio, says the menu will feature Alamo City touches like local beers and seasonal jams and cheeses on the charcuterie boards.

Between the wines: Postino started in 2001 in Phoenix. Since then, the company has expanded throughout Arizona, Colorado, California, Georgia and Texas.

The upcoming Postino will be its 22nd location.

Permitting information filed with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation shows the new Postino will be 5,000 square feet. Bailey tells Axios it will be larger than most Postino locations.

What they're saying: "We look at it as such a privilege to be able to create spaces where people go on a first date, they meet their best friends, they reconnect with their spouse, they take their kids out to celebrate," Bailey says. "It's really important that we get to be the backdrop for that."

What's next: A Postino at 2600 Broadway is also in the works, but an opening date has not been announced.