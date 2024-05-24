Taste test of San Antonio's new Mezquite restaurant

Mezquite is the Sonoran-inspired restaurant inside Pullman Market, the buzz-worthy food destination that opened at Pearl last month. What to expect: I delayed my first visit to let the buzz die down, but it was worth the wait. The restaurant (and market) left a lasting impression on my family when we finally visited last weekend.

Because it wasn't as busy, we were able to snag a table for five quickly during a spontaneous Sunday outing.

The vibe: Sitting in the light-filled restaurant with boho-style chandeliers and lush green foliage felt like a mini vacation.

Don't miss Mezcaleria, an agave-based bar near the hostess stand.

Dig in: We all ordered something different, but everyone seemed to be equally impressed by their dishes and maybe even a little hesitant to share (it was that good). My sister-in-law declared the elote ($8) the best she's ever had — and she's a born-and-raised San Antonian.

I ordered the pollo a la parrilla ($21), which is a tender grilled chicken topped with onions and served on a thick chili sauce. I'll never pass up squash, so I ordered a side of calabacitas with corn ($10).

While everyone had classic margaritas ($13), I opted for the gin and strawberry fresa pura ($15). My brother is still raving about those margs.

The bottom line: Mezquite is a must-try and I'm still kicking myself for forgetting my to-go box on the table.