School gun incidents are skyrocketing in Texas

Data: David Riedman, K-12 School Shooting Database; Note: Firearm incident defined as when a gun is brandished with intent to shoot or fired, or when a bullet hits school property; Chart: Axios Visuals Schools in Texas experienced a soaring number of incidents with guns in the years before and after the Uvalde school shooting, research shows. Why it matters: Friday will mark two years since a gunman opened fire at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, killing 19 children and two teachers.

In the years since, Texas lawmakers have responded with school safety measures that don't restrict access to guns.

How it works: The K-12 School Shooting Database is an open-source research project attempting to quantify gun incidents at grade schools.

It defines "incidents" as when a gun is fired or brandished with intent to shoot, or when a bullet hits school property.

By the numbers: From 2004 to 2013, there were 30 incidents with guns on K-12 campuses in Texas.

In the next decade, from 2014 to 2023, there were 96 such incidents — a more than threefold increase.

In the decade from 1964 to 1973, there were just nine firearm incidents at Texas schools.

Zoom out: School gun incidents have been on the rise across the country.

Nationwide, there were 1,468 firearm incidents at K-12 schools in the decade ending in 2023 — a 324% increase from the prior decade's 346 incidents.

The latest: 10 incidents have occurred in Texas so far in 2024, as of April 29, per the database.

What they're saying: Few incidents with guns on school campuses are like the Uvalde shooting.

"The most common circumstance for a gun to be fired is a dispute between students usually taking place in a hallway or parking lot at dismissal," David Riedman, founder of the database, said in a video interview with the Economist.

The big picture: As the Legislature expands gun rights, Texas lawmakers and districts are turning to other measures to protect kids from gun violence.

Districts are now required to employ an armed guard at each public school campus, although many can't afford the cost.

Schools are also required to have a silent panic button in each classroom that connects to law enforcement.

And many districts have experimented with requiring see-through backpacks.

Zoom in: A bill last year to raise the minimum age from 18 to 21 to buy certain semi-automatic rifles received an initial green light in a Texas House committee before stalling out.

The other side: "There are thousands of laws on the books across the country that [limit firearms] that have not stopped madmen from carrying out evil acts on innocent people and peaceful communities," Gov. Greg Abbott said after the shooting in Uvalde.

Between the lines: Nearly a quarter of K-12 teachers experienced a gun lockdown last year, according to a Pew Research Center study.

Still, some parents, teachers and administrators are reconsidering the post-Columbine emphasis on lockdown drills, which some say may be causing kids undue mental trauma.

The bottom line: "Until (it's) documented and aggregated, there's no way to understand the context of this problem and realize what a big issue it is," Riedman said.