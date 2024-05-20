Mapping pandemic gun violence in San Antonio
San Antonio experienced more fatal shootings over the four years after the pandemic's onset than in the previous four, new data from the New York Times shows.
Why it matters: The reporting demonstrates the extent to which the COVID-19 pandemic saw increased gun violence in cities across the country, including San Antonio.
By the numbers: There were 154 more fatal shootings in San Antonio from 2020 to 2023 compared to the four years prior, per the NYT.
- The share of residents living near a shooting rose by seven percentage points.
Between the lines: The gun violence disproportionately affected Black people in San Antonio, 37% of whom lived near a shooting.
- That's compared to a share of 33% of Hispanic residents, 24% of Asian residents and 19% of white residents.
Go deeper: Use the NYT's map to look up individual neighborhoods.
