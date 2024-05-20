San Antonio experienced more fatal shootings over the four years after the pandemic's onset than in the previous four, new data from the New York Times shows. Why it matters: The reporting demonstrates the extent to which the COVID-19 pandemic saw increased gun violence in cities across the country, including San Antonio.

By the numbers: There were 154 more fatal shootings in San Antonio from 2020 to 2023 compared to the four years prior, per the NYT.

The share of residents living near a shooting rose by seven percentage points.

Between the lines: The gun violence disproportionately affected Black people in San Antonio, 37% of whom lived near a shooting.

That's compared to a share of 33% of Hispanic residents, 24% of Asian residents and 19% of white residents.

Go deeper: Use the NYT's map to look up individual neighborhoods.