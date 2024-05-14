Zoom in: The rate of gun thefts from vehicles was almost 18 times higher in cities in states with lax gun safety laws.
Memphis, Atlanta, St. Louis, Richmond and San Antonio were the top five cities, respectively, with the highest rates of vehicle gun thefts, according to the report.
Texas allows open carry and for gun owners to carry firearms in their vehicle without a permit. Meanwhile, California has the strongest gun safety laws in the U.S., requires background checks and concealed carry permits among other foundational policies.
Threat level: In August, two police officers were shot, causing one to lose an eye, while in pursuit of a man wanted on multiple warrants.
"I've been to many shooting scenes. They're terrible scenes. When I learn that the weapon used was stolen, it's frustrating because it takes a single responsible action to make sure the gun doesn't get into the hands of the wrong person," SAPD Police Chief William McManus said in a statement