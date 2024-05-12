6 hours ago - News

Why Fredericksburg is worth a visit

headshot
headshot
A plethora of bluebonnets in front of a wooden fence and a vineyard with a cloudy sky in the background.

In the spring, you can see bluebonnet fields like this at a fun-filled farm just outside Fredericksburg. Photo: Megan Stringer/Axios

About an hour north of San Antonio, on a pretty, winding drive on U.S. 87, is Fredericksburg, the historic heart of the Hill Country and a great jumping-off point for Central Texas wineries and state parks.

What to expect: Delightful century-old homes, a smorgasbord of German food — thanks to Germans who settled here in the 19th century — and lots of great antiques.

Between the lines: Fredericksburg has gained attention in recent years, as travel sites position it as a Napa rival and Yelp praises its family-friendly atmosphere.

  • A 2022 economic-impact survey commissioned by WineAmerica estimated that Texas' 443 producers drew more than 2 million tourist visits that year.

Yes, but: As the Texas Hill Country's wine scene matures, it's much more approachable than its California counterpart, as delightfully explained in Texas Monthly.

Zoom out: While the blanc-and-blush belt burgeons, hospitality groups and businesses are expanding options for visitors.

  • The Albert Hotel, a boutique stay, is opening on East Austin Street later this year.
  • Junebug's, a barbecue spot, and The Restaurant at Albert, a gourmet experience, are expected to open at the hotel later this year.
  • A 117-acre mixed-use development called The Sycamore is slated to open along the wine trail next year. It will feature a Salt Lick BBQ with a wine-tasting room.

What's next: Explore our guide to Texas' dynamic destination below.

avatar

Subscribe for more Axios San Antonio in your inbox.

Read the full edition
🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More San Antonio stories

No stories could be found

San Antoniopostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios San Antonio.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more