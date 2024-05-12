Why Fredericksburg is worth a visit

About an hour north of San Antonio, on a pretty, winding drive on U.S. 87, is Fredericksburg, the historic heart of the Hill Country and a great jumping-off point for Central Texas wineries and state parks.
What to expect: Delightful century-old homes, a smorgasbord of German food — thanks to Germans who settled here in the 19th century — and lots of great antiques.
Between the lines: Fredericksburg has gained attention in recent years, as travel sites position it as a Napa rival and Yelp praises its family-friendly atmosphere.
A 2022 economic-impact survey commissioned by WineAmerica estimated that Texas' 443 producers drew more than 2 million tourist visits that year.
Yes, but: As the Texas Hill Country's wine scene matures, it's much more approachable than its California counterpart, as delightfully explained in Texas Monthly.