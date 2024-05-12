Why Fredericksburg is worth a visit

About an hour north of San Antonio, on a pretty, winding drive on U.S. 87, is Fredericksburg, the historic heart of the Hill Country and a great jumping-off point for Central Texas wineries and state parks.

What to expect: Delightful century-old homes, a smorgasbord of German food — thanks to Germans who settled here in the 19th century — and lots of great antiques.

Between the lines: Fredericksburg has gained attention in recent years, as travel sites position it as a Napa rival and Yelp praises its family-friendly atmosphere.

A 2022 economic-impact survey

Yes, but: As the Texas Hill Country's wine scene matures, it's much more approachable than its California counterpart, as delightfully explained in Texas Monthly.

Zoom out: While the blanc-and-blush belt burgeons, hospitality groups and businesses are expanding options for visitors.

The Albert Hotel, a boutique stay, is opening on East Austin Street later this year.

Junebug's, a barbecue spot, and The Restaurant at Albert, a gourmet experience, are expected to open at the hotel later this year.

A 117-acre mixed-use development called The Sycamore is slated to open along the wine trail next year. It will feature a Salt Lick BBQ with a wine-tasting room.

What's next: Explore our guide to Texas' dynamic destination below.