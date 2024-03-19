Share on email (opens in new window)

Proximity to Enchanted Rock helped Fredericksburg make the list. Photo: Carol M. Highsmith/Buyenlarge via Getty Images

Looking for a family-friendly escape? The top destination in the U.S. to do so is right up the road. Driving the news: Yelp revealed its list of the Top 10 Family Friendly Travel Destinations in the U.S. today, with Fredericksburg taking the top spot.

Pontotoc Vineyard Weingarten, the Pioneer Museum, Wildseed Farms, Enchanted Rock and Clear River Ice Cream are some of the destinations and businesses that stood out for Yelpers.

Fredericksburg's "small town charm" with proximity to San Antonio and Austin also distinguished it, according to Yelp.

What they did: Yelp created the list by narrowing down the places where searches for "family friendly" saw significant increases.

Zoom out: Other spots on the list include Napa, California, Breckenridge, Colorado, and Virginia Beach, Virginia.