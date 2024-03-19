Mar 19, 2024 - Travel
Yelp: Fredericksburg named the best US spot for family trips
Looking for a family-friendly escape? The top destination in the U.S. to do so is right up the road.
Driving the news: Yelp revealed its list of the Top 10 Family Friendly Travel Destinations in the U.S. today, with Fredericksburg taking the top spot.
- Pontotoc Vineyard Weingarten, the Pioneer Museum, Wildseed Farms, Enchanted Rock and Clear River Ice Cream are some of the destinations and businesses that stood out for Yelpers.
- Fredericksburg's "small town charm" with proximity to San Antonio and Austin also distinguished it, according to Yelp.
What they did: Yelp created the list by narrowing down the places where searches for "family friendly" saw significant increases.
Zoom out: Other spots on the list include Napa, California, Breckenridge, Colorado, and Virginia Beach, Virginia.
