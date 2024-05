What to do

πŸ’ Wildseed Farms: A 200-acre wildflower farm and vineyard perfect to visit in the springtime, when you can frolic among the bluebonnets and other wildflowers. Plus:

Grab a glass of wine made at Wildseed Farms Vineyards.

Cool down with a soft serve ice cream in vanilla or Texas peach flavor, or a swirl of both.

Enjoy a bellini float β€” frozen peach wine from the vineyard topped with peach ice cream.

Shop wildflower seeds in the gift shop, or find specialty foods to go at the Brewbonnet Biergarten.

πŸ‘ Das Peach Haus: Wander around the old-timey country store for specialty goods, light bites and sometimes live music.

Head to the pond area behind the building for views of the peach orchard and towering pine trees.

βš“οΈ National Museum of the Pacific War: Take in World War II history and enjoy the Memorial Courtyard and Japanese Garden of Peace.

A regular adult ticket costs $24.

πŸ₯Ύ Enchanted Rock State Natural Area: Hike the mini-Ayers Rock that affords vast views of the Texas Hill Country.

Adult daily entry costs $8, and reservations are highly recommended.

πŸ‡ΊπŸ‡² Lyndon B. Johnson National Historic Park: In nearby Stonewall, visitors can tour the ranch on their own.

The "Texas White House" is closed for renovations, but the free Sauer-Beckmann Living History Farm at the adjacent LBJ State Park is worth a visit, and don't miss the resident bison herd.

