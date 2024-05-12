What to do

6 hours ago - News

A tall swirl of peach and vanilla soft serve in a cone with blurred flowers for sale in the background.

You can grab a swirl of peach and vanilla soft serve while walking around wildflower fields at Wildseed Farms. Photo: Megan Stringer/Axios

💐 Wildseed Farms: A 200-acre wildflower farm and vineyard perfect to visit in the springtime, when you can frolic among the bluebonnets and other wildflowers. Plus:

  • Grab a glass of wine made at Wildseed Farms Vineyards.
  • Cool down with a soft serve ice cream in vanilla or Texas peach flavor, or a swirl of both.
  • Enjoy a bellini float — frozen peach wine from the vineyard topped with peach ice cream.
  • Shop wildflower seeds in the gift shop, or find specialty foods to go at the Brewbonnet Biergarten.

🍑 Das Peach Haus: Wander around the old-timey country store for specialty goods, light bites and sometimes live music.

  • Head to the pond area behind the building for views of the peach orchard and towering pine trees.

⚓️ National Museum of the Pacific War: Take in World War II history and enjoy the Memorial Courtyard and Japanese Garden of Peace.

  • A regular adult ticket costs $24.

🥾 Enchanted Rock State Natural Area: Hike the mini-Ayers Rock that affords vast views of the Texas Hill Country.

  • Adult daily entry costs $8, and reservations are highly recommended.

🇺🇲 Lyndon B. Johnson National Historic Park: In nearby Stonewall, visitors can tour the ranch on their own.

  • The "Texas White House" is closed for renovations, but the free Sauer-Beckmann Living History Farm at the adjacent LBJ State Park is worth a visit, and don't miss the resident bison herd.

