About an hour north of San Antonio, on a pretty, winding drive on U.S. 87, is Fredericksburg, the historic heart of the Hill Country and a great jumping-off point for Central Texas wineries and state parks.

What to expect: Delightful century-old homes, a smorgasbord of German food — thanks to Germans who settled here in the 19th century — and lots of great antiques.

Between the lines: Fredericksburg has gained attention in recent years, as travel sites position it as a Napa rival and Yelp praises its family-friendly atmosphere.

A 2022 economic-impact survey commissioned by WineAmerica estimated that Texas' 443 producers drew more than 2 million tourist visits that year.

Yes, but: As the Texas Hill Country's wine scene matures, it's much more approachable than its California counterpart, as delightfully explained in Texas Monthly.

Zoom out: While the blanc-and-blush belt burgeons, hospitality groups and businesses are expanding options for visitors.

The Albert Hotel, a boutique stay, is opening on East Austin Street later this year.

Junebug's, a barbecue spot, and The Restaurant at Albert, a gourmet experience, are expected to open at the hotel later this year.

A 117-acre mixed-use development called The Sycamore is slated to open along the wine trail next year. It will feature a Salt Lick BBQ with a wine-tasting room.

What's next: Explore our guide to Texas' dynamic destination below.

Where to stay

Carter Creek Winery Resort & Spa: A winery with villas on-site, so you don't need to worry about a designated driver.

Price per night is around $289 for the summer.

Onera: A site of luxury treehouses, lodges and container homes integrated with nature.

Prices range from $319 to $850 per night, depending on the kind of home.

Hill Country Herb Garden: A set of cottages closer to downtown and Main Street.

The standard rate is $239 a night.

Where to eat and drink

German fare from The Auslander. Photo: Megan Stringer/Axios

Keidel Pharmacy: A spot for coffee, baked goods, breakfast and lunch in a historic pharmacy building.

What to try: Lavender lemon shortbread

The Auslander: A German restaurant popular with tourists — it's literally in the name, which is the German word for tourist — looking for classic German Hill Country fare.

What to try: vegetarian sausage, grilled redfish, German beers

What to skip: Spätzle

Prometheus Pizza: A food truck with "Neopolitan/New Yorkish" style.

What to try: Galatea pizza with white sauce, mozzarella, olive, prosciutto and spring greens

We weren't kidding when we said it's all pink. Photo: Megan Stringer/Axios

Brooke's Bubble Bar: A bright, all-pink bar with "Barbie" vibes. There's a bevy of champagne and similar bubble options, and even a pink sour beer.

Piccolina: A Main Street spot for small-batch Italian ice.

What to try: The proseccolina, a scoop of Italian ice topped with prosecco

What to do

You can grab a swirl of peach and vanilla soft serve while walking around wildflower fields at Wildseed Farms. Photo: Megan Stringer/Axios

Wildseed Farms: A 200-acre wildflower farm and vineyard perfect to visit in the springtime, when you can frolic among the bluebonnets and other wildflowers. Plus:

Grab a glass of wine made at Wildseed Farms Vineyards.

Cool down with a soft serve ice cream in vanilla or Texas peach flavor, or a swirl of both.

Enjoy a bellini float — frozen peach wine from the vineyard topped with peach ice cream.

Shop wildflower seeds in the gift shop, or find specialty foods to go at the Brewbonnet Biergarten.

Das Peach Haus: Wander around the old-timey country store for specialty goods, light bites and sometimes live music.

Head to the pond area behind the building for views of the peach orchard and towering pine trees.

National Museum of the Pacific War: Take in World War II history and enjoy the Memorial Courtyard and Japanese Garden of Peace.

A regular adult ticket costs $24.

Enchanted Rock State Natural Area: Hike the mini-Ayers Rock that affords vast views of the Texas Hill Country.

Adult daily entry costs $8, and reservations are highly recommended.

Lyndon B. Johnson National Historic Park: In nearby Stonewall, visitors can tour the ranch on their own.