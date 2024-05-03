San Antonio hopes for a direct D.C. flight reignited

Share on email (opens in new window)

Delta and other groups have pushed for more flights. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

San Antonio has another chance at getting nonstop service to Reagan National Airport just outside Washington, D.C., under a new bill in Congress. Why it matters: San Antonio does not currently have nonstop service to DCA, which supporters have long argued limits business and travel opportunities.

State of play: Transportation Committee Chair Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.) and Ted Cruz (R-Texas) — two senators from states that would gain from more long-haul D.C.-area flights — struck the compromise this week.

A coalition supporting the proposal says the "bipartisan compromise represents a win for air travelers who suffer from some of the highest domestic ticket prices in the country" because of limits on air travel.

Context: National Airport currently restricts flights to a perimeter of 1,250 miles, allowing 20 roundtrip flights to operate outside of this boundary.

The proposal would add five more flights.

Zoom in: This week, Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-San Antonio) showed his support for the bill, saying San Antonio is "losing out" without direct flights to the nation's capital.

He pointed out that 96 smaller U.S. cities have direct flights.

Meanwhile, U.S. senators from Maryland and Virginia warn National Airport is already "overburdened."

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg told Congress: "We would be concerned about the pressure that that could put on the system."

What's next: The proposal is tucked into a large FAA reauthorization bill, which will need full approval before a May 10 deadline.