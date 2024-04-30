Comfort Cafe and Full Goods Diner made Yelp's annual list of Top 100 Brunch Spots nationwide, released Monday, just in time for Mother's Day planning.
Driving the news: Yelp released a survey alongside the ranking, which found that along with flowers, solitude and a break from personal tasks, "dining out" was what moms craved most on their special day.
Baby boomer moms, in particular, were keen on brunch with their families.
Zoom in: San Antonio was the only Texas city to have a restaurant in the top 20.
Comfort Cafe, a donation-based restaurant, came in at the No. 5 spot (previously at No. 2).
Pearl's Full Goods Diner debuted on the list at No. 82.
What's next: Mother's Day is May 12. Make your plans early.