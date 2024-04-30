Share on email (opens in new window)

Comfort Cafe and Full Goods Diner made Yelp's annual list of Top 100 Brunch Spots nationwide, released Monday, just in time for Mother's Day planning. Driving the news: Yelp released a survey alongside the ranking, which found that along with flowers, solitude and a break from personal tasks, "dining out" was what moms craved most on their special day.

Baby boomer moms, in particular, were keen on brunch with their families.

Zoom in: San Antonio was the only Texas city to have a restaurant in the top 20.

Comfort Cafe, a donation-based restaurant, came in at the No. 5 spot (previously at No. 2).

Pearl's Full Goods Diner debuted on the list at No. 82.

What's next: Mother's Day is May 12. Make your plans early.