San Antonio has one of the best brunch spots in the U.S.
Comfort Cafe is one of the best places in the U.S. to brunch this Mother's Day, according to Yelp.
Driving the news: Yelp released its list of the top 100 brunch spots Thursday morning in honor of taking mom out to eat on May 14. San Antonio's pay-what-you-can charity restaurant at 2015 N.E. Loop 410 came in at No. 2.
What they did: Yelp identified restaurants with a large number of reviews mentioning "brunch." Those spots were then ranked using factors like total volume and ratings of reviews including "brunch."
Yes, but: Comfort Cafe was named the No. 1 brunch spot in the 2021 version of the ranking.
- Cafe Kacao in Oklahoma City took the top spot this year.
Zoom out: A few restaurants in Texas made the list, but none came close to the No. 2 spot.
- The Aussie Grind in Frisco was the closest at No. 16.
Flashback: Comfort Cafe was the top place to eat in Texas according to Yelp in 2021 and was No. 2 on the top 100 Texas restaurants list last year.
