Comfort Cafe is one of the best places in the U.S. to brunch this Mother's Day, according to Yelp.

Driving the news: Yelp released its list of the top 100 brunch spots Thursday morning in honor of taking mom out to eat on May 14. San Antonio's pay-what-you-can charity restaurant at 2015 N.E. Loop 410 came in at No. 2.

What they did: Yelp identified restaurants with a large number of reviews mentioning "brunch." Those spots were then ranked using factors like total volume and ratings of reviews including "brunch."

Yes, but: Comfort Cafe was named the No. 1 brunch spot in the 2021 version of the ranking.

Cafe Kacao in Oklahoma City took the top spot this year.

Zoom out: A few restaurants in Texas made the list, but none came close to the No. 2 spot.

The Aussie Grind in Frisco was the closest at No. 16.

Flashback: Comfort Cafe was the top place to eat in Texas according to Yelp in 2021 and was No. 2 on the top 100 Texas restaurants list last year.