Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Data: ATTOM; Note: A flip is defined as any transaction between an unrelated buyer and seller within 12 months of a previous transaction; Chart: Axios Visuals The San Antonio metro area saw some of the weakest house-flipping profit margins last year, according to a recent report from real estate data company ATTOM. Why it matters: Flipped houses made up about 11% of the home sales last year in the San Antonio-New Braunfels metro as investors look to profit.

The renovated homes can help stabilize neighborhoods but can also help fuel resident displacement.

By the numbers: Four Texas metros — San Antonio ($12,289 profit), Dallas ($14,817 profit), Houston ($16,932 profit) and Austin ($18,640 loss) — were among the weakest home-flip returns in the country among metros with a population of 1 million or more, according to ATTOM.

San Antonio home-flip profit margins were down from an 11.7% profit in 2022 to a 5% profit in 2023.

Between the lines: Flipping rates are still up 93% from a decade ago, and 27.8% from five years ago, ATTOM data show.

The big picture: In 2023, house-flipping activity nationwide dropped 29.3%, the biggest annual decline since 2008, ATTOM found.

Return on investment, at 27.5%, hasn't been this bad since 2007. The ROI was down from 28.1% in 2022 and 35.7% in 2021.

The bottom line: Our cooling housing market makes it difficult for flippers to make a profit.