What happens when a San Antonio home listing goes viral

A historic San Antonio home with a contemporary renovation is gaining traction on social media. Why it matters: "Screen appeal is the new curb appeal," Zillow senior economist Orphe Divounguy tells Axios.

State of play: Most people scroll accounts like Zillow Gone Wild for fun, but social media buzz is one way for serious home shoppers to notice your listing, real estate agents tell Axios.

Zoom in: A redesigned 1928 home in the Monticello Park neighborhood, near Woodlawn Lake, is going for $625,000 and drawing a lot of attention on Instagram.

Local realtor Ryan Hoskins posted a reel of the home, saying it "boasts a blend of timeless charm with a touch of Japanese flair."

Yes, but: Commenters were quick to point out that the home and its price point don't exactly fit with the small, historic neighborhood.

"Homes in Monticello don't look like this," one commenter said. "It's usually either a cottage, craftsman, bungalows or mansions. Very old Hollywood."

By the numbers: The median home price in Monticello Park last month was $360,000, per Redfin.

So while some San Antonians might scoff at a $625,000 price tag, others on social media were impressed with the value here.

"Seeing what I can afford in San Antonio vs. what I can afford in Oregon feels like an Instagram vs. Reality post," one person commented.

The big picture: More agents are chasing social media clout. TikTok saw a 40% increase in posts tagged #RealEstate during the first two months of 2024 compared with the same period in 2023, Bloomberg reports.

Data: CrowdTangle; Chart: Axios Visuals

Plus: Zillow Gone Wild featured a Boerne home in its Friday edition, a ranch with a lazy river going for $4.85 million.

With more than 72 acres, there's "plenty of room for a potato shed," the Zillow Gone Wild writers noted.

Follow the money: Zillow Gone Wild creator Samir Mezrahi parlayed his popularity into a new HGTV show that cashes in on viewers' nosiness about other people's houses.