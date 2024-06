Data: Glassdoor; Chart: Kavya Beheraj and Alice Feng/Axios Employees' salaries in San Antonio haven't kept pace with the U.S. averages in many of the city's top-paid fields, according to an Axios analysis of Glassdoor data. Why it matters: San Antonio has a lower cost of living than many major cities, but locals are increasingly struggling to keep up with its rising housing costs.

How it worked: The analysis reviewed salaries of jobs in 10 industries listed on Glassdoor last year.

By the numbers: Aerospace and defense workers had the highest average salaries in the San Antonio metro area in 2023, earning an average $86,000 annually here — less than the national average of $91,000 for those jobs.

Information technology workers made an average $67,000 in San Antonio last year, well below the U.S. average of nearly $91,000.

The intrigue: Insurance is the only top field where San Antonio workers earn more than the U.S. average.