Southtown's new spot for sports. Photo: Madalyn Mendoza/Axios

Halftime Sports Tavern is bringing pizza and entertainment to South Alamo soon. Dig in: Longtime Southtown business owner Erik Rosales is opening the straightforward sports bar in the original Queso Pan y Vino location, at 727 S. Alamo Street, on March 8.

The vibe: Rosales tells Axios the bar is equipped with 15 TVs.

The kitchen will serve pizza by the slice.

Cocktails, beer, wine and cigars will also be available.

The bar will be open daily.

Zoom out: Queso Pan y Vino moved from the location in September. It will reopen farther south at 940 S. Alamo later this year.