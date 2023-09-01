Exclusive: Queso Pan y Vino taking a hiatus for a Southtown relocation
A nearly decade-long era of Queso Pan y Vino, Pipe Corner and the Backroom at 727 S. Alamo St. is ending.
Yes, but: It's not the end of the Southtown staple businesses. Owner Erik Rosales tells Axios he's moving the bar-restaurant-cigar shop trio a little farther south to 940 S. Alamo, across the street from The Friendly Spot.
- The concepts will continue to be housed under one roof at the new location.
What's happening: The current location will close on Sept. 8.
- Rosales expects to reopen by January.
What they're saying: Rosales is looking forward to owning the new space and having a "clean slate" to bring to life the ideas he's had for years. He knew that if he ever expanded, he wanted to stay in Southtown.
- "We fell in love with the neighborhood so much that I was so persistent in finding something on the block. I feel like this will be a forever home."
- The menu and concepts will largely stay the same, but he's planning on taking full advantage of having a larger kitchen by adding customer-requested items.
What's next: Rosales is also opening a speakeasy called "Boutique" on Sept. 22 which will be accessible through a cooler door near the kitchen at Taqueria Los Cuates, his taco concept on South Alamo.
- The bar will have 18 liquor lockers for members.
- The general public will be able to book 90-minute reservations on OpenTable soon.
- Customers can expect elevated mixology, house music and an intimate cocktail experience.
More San Antonio stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios San Antonio.