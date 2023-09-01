Exclusive: Queso Pan y Vino taking a hiatus for a Southtown relocation

A nearly decade-long era of Queso Pan y Vino, Pipe Corner and the Backroom at 727 S. Alamo St. is ending.

Yes, but: It's not the end of the Southtown staple businesses. Owner Erik Rosales tells Axios he's moving the bar-restaurant-cigar shop trio a little farther south to 940 S. Alamo, across the street from The Friendly Spot.

The concepts will continue to be housed under one roof at the new location.

What's happening: The current location will close on Sept. 8.

Rosales expects to reopen by January.

A rendering of QPV. Photo: Courtesy of Erik Rosales

What they're saying: Rosales is looking forward to owning the new space and having a "clean slate" to bring to life the ideas he's had for years. He knew that if he ever expanded, he wanted to stay in Southtown.

"We fell in love with the neighborhood so much that I was so persistent in finding something on the block. I feel like this will be a forever home."

The menu and concepts will largely stay the same, but he's planning on taking full advantage of having a larger kitchen by adding customer-requested items.

What's next: Rosales is also opening a speakeasy called "Boutique" on Sept. 22 which will be accessible through a cooler door near the kitchen at Taqueria Los Cuates, his taco concept on South Alamo.

The bar will have 18 liquor lockers for members.

The general public will be able to book 90-minute reservations on OpenTable soon.

Customers can expect elevated mixology, house music and an intimate cocktail experience.