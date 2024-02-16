Taco Bell's Crunchwrap Supreme to get a San Antonio spin

San Antonio loves its local tacos, but who can deny an occasional Taco Bell craving? Photo: Courtesy of Taco Bell

Taco Bell's Crunchwrap Supreme is about to get a San Antonio treatment. What's happening: San Antonio chef Jennifer Hwa Dobbertin of Best Quality Daughter will participate in an inaugural Taco Bell program to reimagine the classic menu item.

Details: Dubbed TBX, the new program seeks to spotlight culinary talent across the country. Chefs will see their creations available at select Taco Bell locations for a limited time.

They will also receive free Taco Bell and limited edition merch.

What they're saying: "It's no secret that fans hack the Crunchwrap Supreme recipe more than any other Taco Bell menu item — it's a beloved product that inspires the same innovation it was developed with," global chief food innovation officer Liz Matthews said in a statement.

Zoom out: Hwa Dobbertin will join chefs Reuben Asaram of Reuby in Philadelphia and Lawrence Smith of Chilte in Phoenix, who will create their own versions of the Crunchwrap Supreme.

Zoom in: Hwa Dobbertin was named a James Beard semifinalist this year for best chef in Texas.

The chef-owner of Best Quality Daughter, an Asian American restaurant, says she would seek out Taco Bell when living abroad to satisfy cravings for American comfort food.

State of play: The Crunchwrap Supreme has been a top-selling menu item since Taco Bell introduced it in 2005, per the company. It has long-inspired copycat recipes.