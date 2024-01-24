San Antonio restaurants honored as James Beard semifinalists

Share on email (opens in new window)

Four San Antonio names made the semifinalist list for the prestigious James Beard Awards, considered the Oscars of the restaurant industry.

Why it matters: The city's growing food scene is competing with larger cities on a national scale and gaining recognition for diverse cuisines.

Driving the news: Mixtli, a progressive Mexican restaurant, represents San Antonio in the Outstanding Restaurant category on the list of nominees that was released Wednesday.

Three San Antonio chefs or groups were also nominated for best chef in Texas:

Christopher Cullum, Cullum's Attaboy

Jennifer Hwa Dobbertin, Best Quality Daughter

Andrew Ho, Andrew Samia and Sean Wen, Curry Boys BBQ

Zoom out: Thirty-nine Texas restaurants and chefs are semifinalists for the 2023 awards.

In 2019, the James Beard Foundation established Texas as a separate region.

The decision was supported by demographers who analyzed the growth of the state and hospitality industry data.

Flashback: It's the second consecutive year that Curry Boys BBQ, an Asian barbecue restaurant, has landed on the semifinalist list.

"It truly is a burgeoning food scene for all kinds of cuisines, and seeing that makes me feel confident about the city and makes me excited about what we have to offer in the next five or 10 years," Wen told Axios in 2023.

Of note: David Kirkland and Ernest Servantes of Burnt Bean Co. in Seguin are up for Outstanding Chef. Barbs-B-Q in Lockhart is a semifinalist for Best New Restaurant.

What's next: Finalists will be announced on April 3, and winners will be celebrated at the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards Ceremony on June 10 in Chicago.