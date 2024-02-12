50 mins ago - Sports
Spurs, SXSW team up for discounted ticket offers
The Spurs and South by Southwest are teaming up for a double-header week of sports and music by offering a ticket combo with discounts for both the game and the festival.
What's happening: The two brands announced a ticket promotion Monday that features a discounted music wristband for $99 (typically $169 or $189) and a 25% discount on tickets to the Spurs' I-35 Series against the Brooklyn Nets on March 17 in Austin.
How it works: Text SXSW to 210-444-5050 for a link and code to purchase the wristband. Once purchased, Spurs will send an offer link via email to buy game tickets. The offer is available to all Texans.
- The wristband ensures guests will not pay a cover charge at more than 65 music and comedy showcases running March 11-16.
- The deal will be available until Feb. 26, while supplies last.
