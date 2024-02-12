When the Spurs played in Austin last year. Photo: John Rivera/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Spurs and South by Southwest are teaming up for a double-header week of sports and music by offering a ticket combo with discounts for both the game and the festival.

What's happening: The two brands announced a ticket promotion Monday that features a discounted music wristband for $99 (typically $169 or $189) and a 25% discount on tickets to the Spurs' I-35 Series against the Brooklyn Nets on March 17 in Austin.

How it works: Text SXSW to 210-444-5050 for a link and code to purchase the wristband. Once purchased, Spurs will send an offer link via email to buy game tickets. The offer is available to all Texans.