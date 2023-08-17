San Antonio Spurs 2023-2024 schedule revealed

Share on email (opens in new window)

The Spurs 2023-2024 schedule was released Thursday and fans can now start planning what's expected to be one of the most exciting seasons in the team's history.

Why it matters: The season marks the NBA debut of basketball wunderkind Victor Wembanyama, who the Spurs drafted with much fanfare earlier this summer.

Details: An Oct. 25 home game at the newly renamed Frost Bank Center (formerly the AT&T Center) against the Dallas Mavericks will start the regular season.

See the full schedule here.

Between the lines: The schedule includes special dates, like the inaugural in-season tournament and two Austin "home" games on March 15 and March 17.

The first Austin game will be against the Denver Nuggets, the reigning NBA Champions. The Nuggets will also play in San Antonio on April 12.

The intrigue: The Spurs have a lot more nationally televised games on the schedule compared to past seasons, likely due to the Wemby effect.

What's next: General public ticket sales start today at 10am via Ticketmaster.