San Antonio Spurs 2023-2024 schedule revealed
The Spurs 2023-2024 schedule was released Thursday and fans can now start planning what's expected to be one of the most exciting seasons in the team's history.
Why it matters: The season marks the NBA debut of basketball wunderkind Victor Wembanyama, who the Spurs drafted with much fanfare earlier this summer.
Details: An Oct. 25 home game at the newly renamed Frost Bank Center (formerly the AT&T Center) against the Dallas Mavericks will start the regular season.
- See the full schedule here.
Between the lines: The schedule includes special dates, like the inaugural in-season tournament and two Austin "home" games on March 15 and March 17.
- The first Austin game will be against the Denver Nuggets, the reigning NBA Champions. The Nuggets will also play in San Antonio on April 12.
The intrigue: The Spurs have a lot more nationally televised games on the schedule compared to past seasons, likely due to the Wemby effect.
What's next: General public ticket sales start today at 10am via Ticketmaster.
- The club recently made an additional 1,500 season tickets available due to increased demand.
