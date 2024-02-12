Readers' choices for taquerias in San Antonio
We asked Axios San Antonio newsletter readers for some of their favorite taquerias in town — and how far they are from home.
Here's what they had to say:
Agave Jalisco and Wapo Taco, Far West Side: KA S. prefers these taco shops closest and second closest to home.
Tacos N Salsa, North Side on Wurzbach: Erika P. says this spot has the best non-greasy barbacoa taco, and pairs it with a Big Red of course.
Con Huevos, Dignowity Hill: Erika P. will drive farther away for the Lupe taco here, a homemade spinach and cactus corn tortilla with vegetables, black beans, cilantro and queso fresco.
Taqueria DataPoint, multiple locations: Reader Jeff T. is willing to drive a whopping 18 miles from home for any of their street tacos, but especially the al pastor and carnitas.
Ajuúa!, Northwest Side: Jeff T. will also drive 21 miles from home for this favorite spot to get the cheese enchiladas with chipotle cream sauce, or more al pastor tacos.
Taqueria Guanajuato, Windcrest: Reader Leo T. says this favorite spot is the closest to them.
Mary's Tacos, Helotes: A favorite of reader Nina D.
Original Donut Shop, on Fredericksburg Road: Another go-to spot for Nina D.
Taqueria Perla Tapatia, Northeast Side: This is where Nina D. will head for chorizo and papas tacos.
Naco Mexican food truck, Oak Park-Northwood: Get the Mexican keto brisket with eggs and guacamole taco, reader Donna B. says.
Chayitos Mexican Restaurant, Devine: Reader Coby P. has go-to orders of bacon, egg and cheese tacos; bean and cheese; barbacoa; and menudo. It's the second closest for them.
Sukie's Taco House, Los Angeles Heights: The closest and favorite of reader Julian L., who orders potato and egg or carne guisada.
Las Palapas, multiple locations: The close-to-home option for reader Roberto D., who gets chicken fajita tacos with guacamole.
El Pastor Es Mi Señor, Northwest Side on Wurzbach: The all-time favorite of Roberto D., who says they have the best taco al pastor in town, if not the state.
Mittman Fine Foods, Denver Heights: Reader John H. says this place has the best carne guisada tacos in San Antonio.
