We asked Axios San Antonio newsletter readers for some of their favorite taquerias in town — and how far they are from home.

Here's what they had to say:

Agave Jalisco and Wapo Taco, Far West Side: KA S. prefers these taco shops closest and second closest to home.

Tacos N Salsa, North Side on Wurzbach: Erika P. says this spot has the best non-greasy barbacoa taco, and pairs it with a Big Red of course.

Con Huevos, Dignowity Hill: Erika P. will drive farther away for the Lupe taco here, a homemade spinach and cactus corn tortilla with vegetables, black beans, cilantro and queso fresco.

Taqueria DataPoint, multiple locations: Reader Jeff T. is willing to drive a whopping 18 miles from home for any of their street tacos, but especially the al pastor and carnitas.

Ajuúa!, Northwest Side: Jeff T. will also drive 21 miles from home for this favorite spot to get the cheese enchiladas with chipotle cream sauce, or more al pastor tacos.

Taqueria Guanajuato, Windcrest: Reader Leo T. says this favorite spot is the closest to them.

Mary's Tacos, Helotes: A favorite of reader Nina D.

Original Donut Shop, on Fredericksburg Road: Another go-to spot for Nina D.

Taqueria Perla Tapatia, Northeast Side: This is where Nina D. will head for chorizo and papas tacos.

Naco Mexican food truck, Oak Park-Northwood: Get the Mexican keto brisket with eggs and guacamole taco, reader Donna B. says.

Chayitos Mexican Restaurant, Devine: Reader Coby P. has go-to orders of bacon, egg and cheese tacos; bean and cheese; barbacoa; and menudo. It's the second closest for them.

Sukie's Taco House, Los Angeles Heights: The closest and favorite of reader Julian L., who orders potato and egg or carne guisada.

Las Palapas, multiple locations: The close-to-home option for reader Roberto D., who gets chicken fajita tacos with guacamole.

El Pastor Es Mi Señor, Northwest Side on Wurzbach: The all-time favorite of Roberto D., who says they have the best taco al pastor in town, if not the state.

Mittman Fine Foods, Denver Heights: Reader John H. says this place has the best carne guisada tacos in San Antonio.