If you were wondering what Zwiebelkuchen looks like. Photo: Alexandra Schuler/picture alliance via Getty Images

Preparation for travel to Germany includes many things — not the least of which is knowing what food to seek out when you get there.

San Antonians are about to get their first nonstop flight to Europe when Condor launches its route between the Alamo City and Frankfurt in May.

What's happening: All the options can get overwhelming, especially in an international city like Frankfurt known for cuisine extending beyond the usual German fare.

So we spoke to chef Hinnerk von Bargen, professor at The Culinary Institute of America in San Antonio, who was born in Germany and began his culinary career there.

Here are some of the highlights of what Frankfurt and Germany as a whole have to offer, per von Bargen.

🧅 Zwiebelkuchen: Otherwise known as an onion cake, this is typically served in the fall alongside a young wine.

It's "like a Chicago deep dish pizza with onions only," made on a big sheet pan, von Bargen tells Axios.

🇩🇪 Frankfurter knacker: A simple boiled sausage with a thick casing.

Von Bargen says people typically skip this in favor of bratwurst but shouldn't underestimate it just because it looks simple.

🍏 Apfelwein: Similar to a hard apple cider, this is available broadly across Germany.

🎂 Frankfurter Kranz: A sweet, three-layer buttercream cake that's a Frankfurt specialty.

🌿 Frankfurt green sauce: A famous blend of herbs, sour cream and yogurt that can be made in many variations. It's typically served alongside hard-boiled eggs and potatoes.

🤍 White asparagus: Frankfurt is known for its high-quality white version of this familiar vegetable in the spring.

🍖 Döner kebab: Germany has a large Turkish population, and this rotisserie street food is plentiful and popular in Frankfurt and many cities.

🌭 Currywurst and fries: Another popular street food found everywhere.

🥟 Börek: Another Turkish import. It's a phyllo pastry with fillings like spinach and cheese or meat and potatoes.

What's next: If you're not traveling to Frankfurt but still want a taste of the cuisine, head to any of San Antonio's German restaurants: Schilo's German-Texan restaurant, Little Rhein Prost Haus, Quarry Hofbrau and Beethoven Mannerchor, to name a handful.