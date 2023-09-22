32 mins ago - News
Everything San Antonio travelers should know about Frankfurt
Before you start penciling in travel dates for Frankfurt, let's gather some information about San Antonio International Airport's exciting new direct destination.
Catch up fast: Frankfurt has the big city skyscrapers to match its status as a financial hub, but there's more to experience, such as museums, festivals and of course, sausages.
State of play: The city of about 750,000 is on the River Main.
- It's more like New York City than any other European destination, according to How To Germany, a website dedicated to helping expats navigate the country.
Yes, but: If you're looking for a broader European experience, Frankfurt puts you in the prime position.
- For example, a nonstop flight from Frankfurt to Amsterdam or Paris takes about an hour.
- There's also a rail system to travel to other parts of Germany.
Of note: Here are a few places to see and things to do, according to Frankfurt's tourism department.
- Museumsufer is a walkway with 39 museums on River Main. Museumsufer Festival is a three-day event the last weekend of August that celebrates the city's arts and culture.
- Alt-Sachsenhausen is Frankfurt's going-out district. It's a cobblestoned area with pubs, restaurants and places to try the city's signature apple wine.
- Zeil, a street in the city center, is for shoppers, featuring a number of brand name designers.
- For nature enthusiasts, the Taunus and Odenwald mountain ranges are nearby.
