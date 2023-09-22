32 mins ago - News

Everything San Antonio travelers should know about Frankfurt

Madalyn Mendoza
Frankfurt's skyline, filled with skyscrapers and is nearby a waterway.

San Antonians can catch a direct flight here soon. Photo: Frank Rumpenhorst/picture alliance via Getty Images

Before you start penciling in travel dates for Frankfurt, let's gather some information about San Antonio International Airport's exciting new direct destination.

Catch up fast: Frankfurt has the big city skyscrapers to match its status as a financial hub, but there's more to experience, such as museums, festivals and of course, sausages.

State of play: The city of about 750,000 is on the River Main.

  • It's more like New York City than any other European destination, according to How To Germany, a website dedicated to helping expats navigate the country.

Yes, but: If you're looking for a broader European experience, Frankfurt puts you in the prime position.

  • For example, a nonstop flight from Frankfurt to Amsterdam or Paris takes about an hour.
  • There's also a rail system to travel to other parts of Germany.

Of note: Here are a few places to see and things to do, according to Frankfurt's tourism department.

  • Museumsufer is a walkway with 39 museums on River Main. Museumsufer Festival is a three-day event the last weekend of August that celebrates the city's arts and culture.
  • Alt-Sachsenhausen is Frankfurt's going-out district. It's a cobblestoned area with pubs, restaurants and places to try the city's signature apple wine.
  • Zeil, a street in the city center, is for shoppers, featuring a number of brand name designers.
  • For nature enthusiasts, the Taunus and Odenwald mountain ranges are nearby.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios San Antonio.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More San Antonio stories

No stories could be found

San Antoniopostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios San Antonio.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more