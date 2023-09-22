Share on email (opens in new window)

San Antonians can catch a direct flight here soon. Photo: Frank Rumpenhorst/picture alliance via Getty Images

Before you start penciling in travel dates for Frankfurt, let's gather some information about San Antonio International Airport's exciting new direct destination.

Catch up fast: Frankfurt has the big city skyscrapers to match its status as a financial hub, but there's more to experience, such as museums, festivals and of course, sausages.

State of play: The city of about 750,000 is on the River Main.

It's more like New York City than any other European destination, according to How To Germany, a website dedicated to helping expats navigate the country.

Yes, but: If you're looking for a broader European experience, Frankfurt puts you in the prime position.

For example, a nonstop flight from Frankfurt to Amsterdam or Paris takes about an hour.

There's also a rail system to travel to other parts of Germany.

Of note: Here are a few places to see and things to do, according to Frankfurt's tourism department.