1 hour ago - Culture
Holidays on Houston Street brings lights, market to San Antonio
We visited the city's new Christkindl-style market, part of the Holidays on Houston Street initiative, over the weekend.
Details: Houston Street was decked out with lights, vendor stalls and people between Jefferson Street and the Alamo. There was a train for children, fake snow and live music.
- We stopped by a heater to warm up and drink our eggnog. The above photo was our view.
- Families were in a line wrapped around the Christmas tree to sit for a photo with Santa in front of the Alamo.
The lights were beautiful, the snacks and drinks plentiful and the holiday cheer contagious.
- We got some last-minute Christmas shopping done while enjoying the scene. There were plenty of art prints, jewelry, candles and foodie gifts for sale from local vendors.
The bottom line: San Antonio showed up for the city's new holiday tradition.
More San Antonio stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios San Antonio.