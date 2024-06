Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

The Riverwalk has been a longstanding focal point of San Antonio's holiday scenery, but Holidays on Houston Street is poised to be the city's next major Christmas tradition. What they did: Centro San Antonio, the City of San Antonio and Visit San Antonio collaborated on the inaugural event.

State of sleigh: The historic street will transform into a picturesque promenade with lights, decorations, entertainment and events from Nov. 24-Jan. 2.

By the numbers: 400,000 mini-LED lights will be draped over 80 trees to create a canopy of Christmas glow.

Be smart: While the picturesque display will be up until January, there are a few key dates to keep in mind.

Taste of Holidays on Houston Street community dinner will bring people together at a table that stretches down the block under the lights on Dec. 12. Participating restaurants include Sojourn, Double Standard and Range. Tickets are available here.

Holidays on Houston Street Market and Holiday Lights in the Sky are headline events for an "enhanced weekend" Dec. 15-17. The market will transform the street into a European-inspired Christkindl. Every evening, guests will enjoy a 15-minute drone show synced to holiday music. There will be shows every 30 minutes from 6:30 to 9pm.

Holidays on Houston Street Fun Run will bring costumed runners together for a 5K or 1-mile run on Dec. 19.

What they're saying: Centro San Antonio CEO Trish DeBerry said during a press conference Tuesday that the new event brings "tender love and care" to the street.