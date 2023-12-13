10 mins ago - News

San Antonio transit ridership struggles post pandemic

headshot
headshot
headshot
Data: American Public Transportation Association; Note: Includes bus, rail, ferry and other modes; Chart: Axios Visuals
Data: American Public Transportation Association; Note: Includes bus, rail, ferry and other modes; Chart: Axios Visuals

Ridership on VIA Metropolitan Transit is still struggling to recover from the pandemic.

By the numbers: Public transit ridership in the San Antonio metro area is at 66% of pre-pandemic levels, per American Public Transportation Association (APTA) data.

  • In September, there were about 2.5 million monthly VIA trips in San Antonio — down from about 3.8 million the same month in 2019.

Why it matters: Public transit is key to cities' broader health and vibrancy.

  • It makes for cleaner, greener cities; opens up possibilities for those who can't afford a car; and frees up parking lots to be turned into housing, green space and more.

The big picture: Most major U.S. metros have yet to see transit ridership recover fully.

  • But nationally, ridership stood at 77% of pre-pandemic levels in November 2023, per APTA's latest big-picture data.

What's happening: Cities have been experimenting with a variety of tactics to boost their numbers after rates plummeted during the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • VIA is hoping its Advanced Rapid Transit route will attract new riders.
  • Some cities are also rethinking routes based on people's new post-pandemic travel patterns, with remote and hybrid work affecting how, where and when we move about.

The bottom line: In many cities, it may take years for public transit ridership to reach pre-pandemic levels, if it ever does.

  • But many leaders nationwide are investing regardless, given the potential benefits.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios San Antonio.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More San Antonio stories

No stories could be found

San Antoniopostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios San Antonio.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more