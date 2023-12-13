San Antonio transit ridership struggles post pandemic
Ridership on VIA Metropolitan Transit is still struggling to recover from the pandemic.
By the numbers: Public transit ridership in the San Antonio metro area is at 66% of pre-pandemic levels, per American Public Transportation Association (APTA) data.
- In September, there were about 2.5 million monthly VIA trips in San Antonio — down from about 3.8 million the same month in 2019.
Why it matters: Public transit is key to cities' broader health and vibrancy.
- It makes for cleaner, greener cities; opens up possibilities for those who can't afford a car; and frees up parking lots to be turned into housing, green space and more.
The big picture: Most major U.S. metros have yet to see transit ridership recover fully.
- But nationally, ridership stood at 77% of pre-pandemic levels in November 2023, per APTA's latest big-picture data.
What's happening: Cities have been experimenting with a variety of tactics to boost their numbers after rates plummeted during the COVID-19 pandemic.
- VIA is hoping its Advanced Rapid Transit route will attract new riders.
- Some cities are also rethinking routes based on people's new post-pandemic travel patterns, with remote and hybrid work affecting how, where and when we move about.
The bottom line: In many cities, it may take years for public transit ridership to reach pre-pandemic levels, if it ever does.
- But many leaders nationwide are investing regardless, given the potential benefits.
More San Antonio stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios San Antonio.