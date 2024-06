Share on email (opens in new window)

The mural faces the Walgreens on Houston Street. Photo: Madalyn Mendoza/Axios

Spurs fans have a new photo opportunity in downtown San Antonio. What they did: Local artist Andy Benavides was commissioned by Centro San Antonio to complete a Spurs-themed mural on the Houston Street Garage.

Benavides painted a 75-foot-tall vela with a Spurs jersey, a championship ring and 1973, which is the year the team moved to San Antonio.

What's happening: Benavides finished this week, ahead of the Dec. 1 deadline.

What they're saying: The art symbolizes the importance of the Spurs in San Antonio memories, Benavides said in a statement.

He called it an "emotional gift to our city" on Instagram.

Between the lines: Velas, which hold a deep-rooted significance in Latino culture and play a central role in Catholicism for healing and protection, have been common motifs in Spurs culture this season.