Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama inspires vela-themed cocktail
The owners of Picks, Pink Shark and Sore Loser are mixing prayers and pours with a new cocktail served in a Victor Wembanyama-themed vela.
What they did: Jessica Martinez, co-owner with wife Amber Hernandez, collaborated with local artist Silvy Ochoa to design the saintly art on the Wemby Cocktail glass.
- The owners ordered glassware with and without candles so you don't have to worry about getting waxy residue in your drink.
Yes, but: If you want a Wemby prayer candle, you can buy one from the bars for $15.
Details: The cocktail version is $22, and customers get to keep the glass. It's sold at all three bars.
- It has Bacardi 10, Bacardi Coconut, banana liqueur, Blue Curaçao, orgeat and lime juice, garnished with a dehydrated lime and a basketball umbrella.
What they're saying: "Velas, or velitas, are a huge part of any Hispanic household — it's our culture. With the excitement of Wemby and the Spurs, we thought we could have some fun with it," Martinez tells Axios.
Of note: True to vela design, the cocktails feature a quippy prayer on the backside, asking the basketball gods to guide Wembanyama in leading the Spurs to another NBA championship.
- "May Wemby's opponents tremble in fear as they face the unstoppable force of the Spurs," part of the prayer says.
