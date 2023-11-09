Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama inspires vela-themed cocktail

Is this not the most San Antonio thing you've seen? Photo: Courtesy of Jessica Martinez

The owners of Picks, Pink Shark and Sore Loser are mixing prayers and pours with a new cocktail served in a Victor Wembanyama-themed vela.

What they did: Jessica Martinez, co-owner with wife Amber Hernandez, collaborated with local artist Silvy Ochoa to design the saintly art on the Wemby Cocktail glass.

The owners ordered glassware with and without candles so you don't have to worry about getting waxy residue in your drink.

Yes, but: If you want a Wemby prayer candle, you can buy one from the bars for $15.

Details: The cocktail version is $22, and customers get to keep the glass. It's sold at all three bars.

It has Bacardi 10, Bacardi Coconut, banana liqueur, Blue Curaçao, orgeat and lime juice, garnished with a dehydrated lime and a basketball umbrella.

What they're saying: "Velas, or velitas, are a huge part of any Hispanic household — it's our culture. With the excitement of Wemby and the Spurs, we thought we could have some fun with it," Martinez tells Axios.

Of note: True to vela design, the cocktails feature a quippy prayer on the backside, asking the basketball gods to guide Wembanyama in leading the Spurs to another NBA championship.