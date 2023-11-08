Share on email (opens in new window)

It's no New England, but you can enjoy fall foliage right here in Texas.

Yes, but: Your window to view the bright hues might be trickier to predict, as climate change impacts when leaves change and how colorful they get, Axios' Carly Mallenbaum writes.

Using historical weather reports, tree species information and user data, travel brand SmokyMountains.com put together 2023 foliage prediction maps of the U.S.

Zoom in: Leaves will begin to peak in parts of the Hill Country by mid-November, while Bexar County will reach peak color by Nov. 20, according to the group's predictions.

Your best bet: Try Eisenhower State Park in North Texas, Lost Maples State Natural Area in the Hill Country or Daingerfield State Park in northeast Texas for the best views of fall foliage.

Garner State Park, about 90 miles west of San Antonio, is also a great spot.

Reality check: The ongoing drought likely means less color during peak season.

What they're saying: Trees that have already turned brown or dropped their leaves due to stress won't display any fall color, said Jonathan Motsinger from Texas A&M Forest Service.