A piping hot cup of coffee from San Antonio Gold. Photo: Megan Stringer/Axios

We asked Axios San Antonio newsletter readers for some of their favorite coffee shops in town.

Here's what they had to say:

Bright Coffee, Beacon Hill, recommended by Connie G.

Coffee + Culture Bakery, near Phil Hardberger Park, recommended by Roberto D. and Michele B.

"Their coffees and teas are great. Their menu seems to grow ALL THE TIME. And their bakery items have expanded significantly," Roberto says. "They redecorated very nicely and is a great spot to bring your laptop, order a coffee and avocado toast, and get to work."

Roberto also highly recommended the chilaquiles and enchiladas here.

Curator Coffee, near Thousand Oaks, recommended by Andrea B.

"In addition to their commitment to brewing exceptional coffee and providing world-class service, this San Antonio coffee shop also doubles as an art haven, with its cozy ambiance adorned by captivating local artwork (all available for purchase)," Andrea says.

"They also support other local businesses, selling yummy baked goods and vegan tacos etc. and regularly host market days for local makers."

San Antonio Gold, Lone Star, recommended by Blanca M.

"Their coffee is delicious and it is a great place to get remote work done," Blanca says. "I live in Seattle now and have yet to find a coffee shop that compares in terms of quality product and overall staff friendliness."

Poetic Republic Coffee, Roosevelt Park, recommended by Chris R.

"Great coffee, wine, art, poetry, and music. Fun brunch pop-ups and craft markets many weekends. Amazing, friendly staff and an anchor of the Southtown community (especially Lavaca and Roosevelt Park) - it's almost impossible to NOT see someone you know any time you stop in," Chris says.

Olla Express, downtown, recommended by Erika P.

Rose Hip Market, Olmos Park, recommended by Erika P.

Folklores, Government Hill, recommended by Erika P.