Here's how much it costs to attend a Spurs game this season

Data: Bookies.com; Table: Axios Visuals

Attending a Spurs game could cost you more this year, but San Antonio fans will still pay less than the average NBA fan.

Why it matters: The city has been abuzz with hype around Victor Wembanyama, who is expected to boost San Antonio's visibility on an international scale.

By the numbers: A family of four will spend, on average, $208.50 at a Spurs game for the cheapest available tickets, a parking spot, two beers, two sodas and four hot dogs.

Last season it would have cost them $175.64.

What they did: Bookies.com calculated the cost of attending an NBA game in each area using the cheapest available ticket on Ticketmaster for home games in December and January.

The big picture: The average cost across the league is $304.64.

Since last season, the total cost per game rose $16.26, a 5.3% increase.

Zoom out: New York Knicks games are the priciest this winter at $745.18.

The Charlotte Hornets will cost you the least at $158.72, according to Bookies.com.

Meanwhile, the excitement around Wemby has translated into high demand for tickets, and interest in attending NBA games earlier in the season is growing, Axios' Maxwell Millington reports.

Zoom in: Ticket sales for Spurs games are up 200% over last year, per StubHub.

The Spurs ranked No. 3 in the NBA for the highest increase in year-over-year ticket sales.

Plus, the Spurs ranked No. 6 for tickets sold for away games this season, according to StubHub.

That means people want to watch the Spurs (and Wemby) play in their city, regardless of fan allegiance.

What's next: The next home game is 2:30pm Sunday against the Toronto Raptors.